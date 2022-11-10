Idaho Sodomy Lawsuit

The James A. McClure Federal Building & United States Courthouse, which houses the U.S. District Court, in seen in Boise in this file photo. Idaho has agreed to allow people who have been convicted of having oral or anal sex under an antiquated law to be removed from the state's sex offender list in order to settle a two-year-old lawsuit. 

 AP Photo/Troy Maben, File

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


BOISE — People who were convicted of having oral or anal sex under an antiquated Idaho law – including one who was convicted of relations with his wife four decades ago in another state – will be allowed to be removed from the state's sex offender list, according to a settlement Idaho has reached to resolve a two-year-old lawsuit.

The Idaho State Police will also pay the legal fees of the men who sued over the law, according to the settlement filed in Idaho's U.S. District Court on Thursday.

Recommended for you

Load comments