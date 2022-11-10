The James A. McClure Federal Building & United States Courthouse, which houses the U.S. District Court, in seen in Boise in this file photo. Idaho has agreed to allow people who have been convicted of having oral or anal sex under an antiquated law to be removed from the state's sex offender list in order to settle a two-year-old lawsuit.
BOISE — People who were convicted of having oral or anal sex under an antiquated Idaho law – including one who was convicted of relations with his wife four decades ago in another state – will be allowed to be removed from the state's sex offender list, according to a settlement Idaho has reached to resolve a two-year-old lawsuit.
The Idaho State Police will also pay the legal fees of the men who sued over the law, according to the settlement filed in Idaho's U.S. District Court on Thursday.
"There's no reason in 2022 that anybody should be on the sex offender list just for having oral and anal sex or just for being gay," said Matthew Strugar, one of the attorneys who represented the men. "We're obviously thrilled to get this victory."
A man using the pseudonym "John Doe" filed the lawsuit in 2020, saying his constitutional rights were violated when he was forced to register as a sex offender because he was convicted in another state more than 40 years ago of having oral sex with his wife.
Doe, who was represented by a coalition of civil rights attorneys, said Idaho's so-called "infamous crimes against nature" law was rendered invalid by a 2003 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Lawrence v. Texas, that found a similar law out of Texas violated constitutional protections under the 14th Amendment; it applied to similar laws across the country.
Two other men were later added to the lawsuit, including one, Randall Menges, who was convicted in 1994 — shortly after he turned 18 — of having sex with two teen boys who were close to his age. Neither of those offenses today would require listing on Idaho’s sex offender registry. The third man wasn’t identified in the court filings.
After the lawsuit was filed, the Idaho Legislature repealed the "infamous crimes against nature" law but did not lift the sex offender registration requirement for people who were previously convicted.
In the settlement agreement, the Idaho State Police agreed to remove the three men from the state's sex registry and expunge any records indicating that they were ever subject to the sex offender registry. The law enforcement agency also must create a policy so that other people with similar convictions can have themselves removed from the registry.
The state also has to pay $275,000 in legal fees for the men who sued.
Last year, U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill ruled that the registration requirement was likely unconstitutional. “The state can have no legitimate interest in requiring Doe and Menges to register as sex offenders for engaging in private, consensual sex acts,” the judge wrote in his ruling. But the state of Idaho appealed. During oral arguments in the appeal, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit strongly suggested that Idaho settle the case.
“Our clients have demonstrated irreparable harm,” Aadika Singh, ACLU of Idaho legal director, said in a Thursday press release. “The state of Idaho has ruined their lives by labeling them as ‘sex offenders’ for engaging in consensual sex. Where our clients live, work and travel and been restricted; they have lost jobs and family connections. The state settled this case because they knew we would ultimately prevail after our win in federal court last year; there was no reason to drag on a losing battle that would cost taxpayers even more money defending unconstitutional laws.”
Strugar said, “It is shocking that as late as 2022, Idaho was still putting people convicted of having oral or anal sex on the sex offender registry.”
His firm represented Doe and Menges. “This settlement provides a remedy not just for our two clients, but also for a third man who has been a victim of this decades-long, state-sanctioned homophobia,” Strugar said.
The third man’s conviction was from the 1980s.
The Idaho Attorney General’s office declined to comment.
Associated Press correspondent Rebecca Boone and Idaho Press reporter Betsy Z. Russell contributed to this report.