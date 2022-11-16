Gerald Pizzuto mug cropped

BOISE — Idaho on Wednesday issued a death warrant for a terminally ill man facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors near McCall in central Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Correction issued the warrant to 66-year-old Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr. The warrant sets Pizzuto’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials say they don’t have the chemicals needed to carry out the execution, and are trying to obtain them.

