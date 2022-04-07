U.S Senator Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, announced Thursday morning his intention to vote against Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's nomination to the U.S Supreme Court. He and fellow Idaho Senator, Jim Risch, were seen walking out of the chambers with other Republicans on applause after Jackson was confirmed to the court on Thursday, according to a video from ABC News.
Jackson's nomination was confirmed, 53-47. She will replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.
"After reviewing her record and taking careful consideration of the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, I have concluded I cannot vote to confirm her to a lifetime appointment on the United States Supreme Court. I have serious reservations about her judicial philosophy and willingness to interpret the law as written," Crapo said in a press release.
Crapo said that Justices nominated for a lifetime appointment should rule based on law and the original intent of the Constitution as opposed to the bench, and that "Judge Jackson has failed to demonstrate a commitment to this constraint."
Risch, in a news release, said he also cannot and did not vote in favor of Jackson to the court.
“After careful deliberation, I cannot provide my consent to Judge Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court," he said in the release. "I take seriously the advice and consent role of the U.S. Senate, and value judges who interpret the Constitution through originalism and do not legislate from the bench. Judge Jackson’s past rulings as a lone-court judge demonstrate a commitment to make new law rather than interpret the Constitution as originally written."
"Additionally, her past pro-abortion and pro-labor union rulings make clear she will not decide cases before the Supreme Court in a conservative manner. As such, I cannot support the lifetime appointment of Judge Jackson to the United States Supreme Court.”
Three Republicans Senators — Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah — voted to confirm Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court.
Jackson, nominated by President Joe Biden, made history as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.
The U.S. Senate voted on Monday to bring her nomination to the floor on a final vote after a Judiciary Committee deadlocked, 11 to 11, along party lines. The motion to discharge Jackson's nomination out of committee passed by a vote of 53-47 in the full Senate.
Jackson has faced criticism among Senate Republicans, some saying in her nine years as a federal judge she was too lenient on child pornography cases and sentences for sex criminals.
Other Senators, like Cory Booker, D-New Jersey, opposed those notions during the Supreme Court hearings to confirm Jackson, the Associated Press reported.
“Nobody’s taking this away from me,” Booker said. Republicans are “gonna accuse you of this and that. But don’t worry, my sister. Don’t worry. God has got you. And how do I know that? Because you’re here, and I know what it’s taken for you to sit in that seat.”