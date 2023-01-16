ID_Legislation_1st_Day__375.jpg Nichols Lenney visit on Sen floor

Senators, including new Sens. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, center, and Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, right, visit during the organizational session of the Legislature on Thursday.

 Photo by Jim Max

The concept known as “school choice,” “school freedom,” or a huge danger to public schools — depending on who is asked — is one of this session’s most hot-button issues.

Lawmakers will be tasked with determining how to properly fund education, and if public money can or should go to private institutions. Freshman Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, is among a group that will be introducing a new way to accomplish this, through an education savings account that he said is not like previous attempts to further the idea of school choice.

