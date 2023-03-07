Capitol Building (winter)

The Idaho State Capitol building can be seen through the trees of Cecil D. Andrus Park in downtown Boise on Jan. 17.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published March 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

BOISE — The Republican supermajority in the Idaho Senate passed a bill Monday that repeals a state law banning groups of people from parading in public with firearms in any Idaho city or town.

