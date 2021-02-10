BOISE — The Idaho Senate on Wednesday voted 34-0 in favor of SB 1041, legislation proposed by Idaho petroleum marketers and convenience stores to change Idaho’s price gouging law.
The bill was prompted by a $1.5 million settlement that the state Attorney General’s office reached with the three largest fuel retailers in Idaho over prices charged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It says in the future, price gouging charges couldn’t be brought unless the price charged went up. In that case, the price went down, but wholesale prices fell precipitously. The Idaho Attorney General’s consumer protection division strongly opposed the bill.
The still needs House passage and the governor's signature to become law.
Gas station operators said their business was suffering during the pandemic, and that they only agreed to the settlement to avoid legal costs. Brett DeLange, who leads the attorney general’s consumer protection bureau, testified during an earlier committee hearing that SB 1041 would “emasculate” the attorney general’s ability to enforce price gouging during an emergency.