BOISE — The Idaho Senate voted 26-9 on Thursday night to pass a bill aimed at restricting minors’ access to materials deemed harmful in public libraries and in schools.

The House previously voted 40-30 to pass HB 314, which requires libraries to take “reasonable steps” to restrict those under 18 from accessing materials deemed harmful and includes a civil penalty. House members on Friday morning concurred with a slight amendment on the bill that adds a reference to the state's Tort Claims Act, after another lengthy debate on the bill.

