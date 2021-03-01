BOISE — The Idaho Senate on Monday voted 26-9 in favor of SB 1110, the bill to sharply increase the hurdles to get a voter initiative on the Idaho ballot, by requiring 6% of signatures from registered voters in all 35 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts, rather than in 18 as under current law.
It was a near-party-line vote; just two Republicans, Sens. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, and Jim Woodward, R-Sagle, joined all seven Senate Democrats in opposing the bill.
“In my mind, this provides equity to all legislative districts in the state of Idaho in their participation in the signature gathering in initiative petitions,” the bill’s lead sponsor, Sen. Steve Vick R-Dalton Gardens, told the Senate. “And I also think that it helps protect us from out of state interest groups. What does it not do? It does not increase the number of signatures required to get an initiative on the ballot.” That’s because the bill also removes the requirement for signatures from 6% of registered voters statewide. It would come out to the same total number of signatures, while dramatically changing the distribution of those that would be needed to qualify.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said the bill would effectively give a single legislative district veto power over any initiative making the Idaho ballot. “If 34 districts gather enough signatures, but one doesn't, this bill gives a veto power to the one district and no voice to the rest,” she said. “This bill would restrict our rights to an initiative process significantly. If the Legislature wants to change our Constitution, they should be willing to change our Constitution. They should propose a constitutional amendment and submit it to the voters.”
The Idaho Constitution, in Article III, Section 1, guarantees the right to initiative, saying, "The people reserve to themselves the power to propose laws, and enact the same at the polls independent of the legislature. This power is known as the initiative."
Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, said, he figured based on the state's current population distribution, he could go to just five counties to get the required signatures. “That sounds pretty darn easy to me,” he told the Senate. As for veto power for a single legislative district, he said, “That’s true, if one district doesn’t sign on, it fails. But if you cannot get six people out of 100 to sign on for an initiative, then I would say it’s a pretty bad bill.”
He added, “Is this harder to get an initiative on the ballot? I would say yes. Is that a good thing? I would say yes. I think our forefathers meant it be hard to create new laws and new bills. If it wasn’t, I think the gentleman on the 2nd floor (the governor) would be crowned king.”
Lawmakers in 2019 passed even more restrictive legislation aimed at the right to initiative and referendum in Idaho, after Idaho voters passed the Medicaid expansion initiative in 2018 with more than 61% of the vote; Gov. Brad Little vetoed the bill. The Legislature had failed to act on the Medicaid expansion issue for six straight years.
Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, said, “I have to say, if you think 6% of the signatures is an easy task to do, you didn’t help with the Medicaid expansion issue. I collected signatures in several counties, I worked with many, many volunteers and that was a Herculean task.” He noted that Idaho has passed few initiatives over its history, but they’ve included creating the Fish & Game Commission in the 1930s; passing the homeowner’s exemption from property taxes in 1982; and passing the Sunshine Law in 1974 to require campaign finance disclosure. “I don’t think it’s fair to take more power from the people,” he said. “In the Constitution, the people reserve the right to the power to propose law. And I think this makes it too difficult.” Only wealthy interests would be able to meet the new hurdles, he said. “I don’t think that’s what we want.”
Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, told the Senate, “This is one of those places where reasonable minds can disagree. I’ve heard debate on both sides of this matter.” He said California voters have made “sweeping changes” to agricultural production in their state by initiative. “I am convinced ... it was not done by going to the rural areas of the state to gather signatures,” Anthon said. “This is to me a matter of fairness, a matter of inclusion, a matter of protecting rural agricultural businesses. … There’s a reason we haven’t had the same restrictions we’re seeing in Oregon and Washington and in California on agricultural business.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said, “We are not in danger of runaway initiatives in this state. ... I always marvel at the idea that rural Idaho is somehow being victimized by urban Idaho. I can tell you as an urban legislator, it’s very difficult to get anything done for urban interests.”
To become law, SB 1110 still must clear a House committee, pass the full House, and receive the governor's signature.