Republicans Tammy Nichols and Chris Trakel will be two of Idaho’s newest state senators representing parts of Canyon County, according to unofficial election results.

Nichols garnered 77.22% of the vote (15,354 votes) to Democrat Bob Solomon’s 22.78% of the vote (4,530 votes), according to data from the Idaho Secretary of State's Office. Trakel captured 63.78% of the vote (6,187 votes) to Democrat Toni Ferro’s 36.22% of the vote (3,513 votes), according to data from the Canyon County Elections Office.

Chris Trakel.jpg

Chris Trakel

