"I look forward (to) continuing to work with and on behalf of the people, to keep them involved in the governmental process, while requiring more transparency and accountability in government," Nichols said via text Wednesday afternoon. "We have a lot of work to do to protect our great state and way of life. We must protect our state sovereignty, uphold our constitutions, protect our children, and lessen tax burdens on all Idahoans."
Solomon called Nichols to congratulate her on her win last night, Nichols said, a gesture that she said she greatly respects.
Solomon had positioned himself as the “alternative to extremism candidate,” as previously reported. He said if he won, his priorities would include supporting property tax relief and allowing growth to pay for itself.
Solomon said via email Wednesday afternoon, “My concern is that we do not let polarized culture wars dictate the outcome of vulnerable Idahoans. My prayer is that we create laws that honor and invite people to thrive and enjoy the Idaho way of life regardless of race, gender, orientation, or faith. I hope that our new senator will work to listen and represent all the neighbors in our district, both those who voted for her and those who did not.”
Trakel told the Idaho Press in September that he had been crafting some legislation to protect gun rights and employee medical rights, as well as a bill to return the homeowner’s exemption to 50% of the value of the home and land.
“I am grateful for all my supporters and my family for their hard work,” Trakel said via text Wednesday afternoon. "I will work hard to represent District 11 and to keep my promises. I have been blessed with another opportunity to serve the people and to continue to protect our right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness."
Ferro said at the time, “I feel in a lot of ways what our legislature has been doing and what it prioritizes is distanced pretty far from what people are asking for and what people like done."
Ferro did not immediately return a request for comment Wednesday afternoon.
Canyon County officials called for citizens to cast their vote early via absentee ballot and early voting to lessen wait times at polling places on Election Day, as previously reported. The county saw 6,519 people vote during the two-week early voting period, said Joe Decker, spokesperson for the county, via text. He believes that is the most ever for the county.
And the county saw just over 18,000 absentee ballots requested with over 16,000 returned, he said. The absentee numbers are triple those of the May 2022 primary and a few thousand more than in November 2018, he said.
"So great news on both fronts," Decker said.
The county saw an approximately 52.3% voter turnout, Decker said. That number is based on the number of people registered to vote as of Election Day, but does not reflect day-of registrations, he said.