U.S. Sen. Jim Risch has introduced a bill in the U.S. Senate that would fully delist grizzly bears in the lower 48 from Endangered Species Act protections.

Risch, R-Idaho, introduced S. 2571, the Grizzly Bear Review and Resource Act, on July 27, shortly before Congress went on its summer recess.

