BOISE — In a tumultuous second day of Idaho’s special legislative session on Tuesday, the House passed a resolution aimed at ending the current state of emergency for the coronavirus pandemic, and an Idaho Attorney General’s analysis found the measure unconstitutional and unlikely to withstand a court challenge.
A House committee also killed one of two Senate-passed bills designed to ease the handling of the November election amid the pandemic, allowing counties the option of setting up “voting centers” where voters from any precinct could cast a ballot.
Both the House and Senate had adjourned by around 5 p.m., before a huge police presence moved in to make three trespassing arrests, including of Ammon Bundy, after protesters refused to leave the Capitol’s Lincoln Auditorium. Both the House and Senate will be back on Wednesday.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said she was “disappointed” in how the special session’s gone thus far. “We had all agreed on certain protocols and civility, and it’s what we should follow,” she said. “There’s always going to be politics in our policy, but I think … the kind of interruptions that we’ve had don’t allow us to do our best work.”
A day earlier, the House’s progress was slowed after unruly protesters led by Bundy shoved their way into the public gallery, scuffling with police and smashing a glass door in the process. House Speaker Scott Bedke met with the group and agreed to allow them to fill the gallery’s seats in disregard of social distancing, in exchange for the group agreeing to watch quietly as the House met.
Bedke said Tuesday morning, “I am not going to excuse that yesterday at all.” He added, “I’ll be a little more strict today. But I think hopefully everybody’s stepped back.”
Lawmakers had pressed hard for Gov. Brad Little to call a special session in regard to the pandemic; under the Idaho Constitution, only the governor can call the Legislature into special session and specify the subjects to be addressed. He did so, citing election law changes sought by county clerks prior to November and legislation to protect businesses and schools from civil liability for COVID-19.
The emergency-declaration proposal, HCR 1, was crafted by House State Affairs Chairman Steven Harris, R-Meridian, who said Idaho no longer needs a state of emergency. “There has been extreme collateral damage,” Harris told the House. “We have personal stories from friends or family who’ve become depressed, distraught, and those haven’t really been added in as a countervailing effect on the COVID epidemic.”
Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, countered that Idaho hospitals and nursing homes need disaster emergency funds “to care for your loved ones,” including to provide personal protective equipment and more. She urged the House to reject the measure.
House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, said ending the emergency declaration would be like “throwing away your umbrella during a rainstorm because you’re not getting wet.”
Amid impassioned debate in the House, Bedke left the speaker’s chair to debate in favor of the resolution, which he does only rarely. “It should be improper to extend a disaster declaration ad infinitum,” he declared. He also pledged to push for changes, including expanding legislative power at the expense of the executive branch, when the Legislature convenes its regular session in January.
The House voted 48-20 in favor of HCR 1, sending it to the Senate, where its fate is uncertain.
Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, who requested the attorney general’s analysis that found HCR 1 illegal, said, “I don’t know what we’re going to do.”
Senate Republicans spent much of Tuesday in closed-door caucus meetings; they took up no bills and held no committee meetings. “We don’t have much to do,” Hill said.
Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee introduced a new version of COVID-19 liability immunity legislation, a compromise proposal, after it had introduced four others a day earlier. The panel is scheduled to hold a hearing Wednesday on the new bill.
The full House also still hasn’t addressed the other Senate-passed election bill, SB 1001, which adjusts some deadlines for handling what’s expected to be a flood of absentee ballots in November. It cleared the House State Affairs Committee Tuesday on a unanimous vote, just before the same panel, urged on by Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, voted 10-5 to kill the voting center bill, SB 1002. Crane said it was too big a change to make on a one-time basis.
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane called the defeat of that measure “a significant loss, particularly to some of the larger counties.”
“Of course we’re going to make sure in-person voting works,” he said. “It just won’t be as easy as it would’ve been had we had the change.”
County clerks from across the state said they face big challenges in November amid the pandemic, with poll workers hard to find and few suitable polling locations that allow for social distancing.