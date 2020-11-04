BOISE — Idahoans voted in record-high numbers this election.
In a tweet Wednesday, the Idaho Secretary of State's Office wrote that at least 867,250 Idahoans voted in Tuesday's election, more than 84% of the state's registered voters.
The office also reported that Election Day registrations are still being tallied by the counties and once those are tallied, it should put the voter turnout at 82%. In the 2016 presidential election, Idaho saw 75% turnout, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
According to the Ada County elections website, the county saw an 87% voter turnout. That number is slightly lower than in 2016 when the county saw an 88% turnout rate. The Ada County website reports there were 230,425 registered voters in 2016 and there were 299,311 registered voters in the 2020 election.
In Canyon County, turnout was 83%, with about 91,407 ballots cast, said Joe Decker, county spokesman. Decker said the turnout number does not include same-day voter registration.
There were 74,648 ballots cast in the 2016 presidential election, making turnout that year about 73%; that percentage includes same-day voter registration.
Ada and Canyon Counties saw unprecedented numbers of absentee ballot requests ahead of the election, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ada County issued nearly 200,000 absentee ballots ahead of the November election, with more than 92% of those ballots returned as of Tuesday evening ahead of the 8 p.m. deadline. Canyon County issued over 42,000 absentee ballots ahead of Election Day; about 73% of those ballots were returned as of Tuesday afternoon.