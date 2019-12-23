Two women in North Idaho recently died of influenza. The deaths are the first flu-related deaths of the season, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
Both women who died were older than 70, according to a news release sent Monday by the department, which did not specify when the women died.
“Local public health officials in Idaho are also responding to outbreaks of influenza among residents of assisted-living and long-term care facilities in several communities throughout the state,” according to the release.
“Influenza can spread rapidly in residential facilities," the release said. "It’s important that the people who live there, their caregivers, staff, and visitors are all vaccinated and follow good hand-washing and sanitation practices to prevent spreading flu.”
Influenza causes respiratory illness in 5 to 20% of the population each year, according to the release.
Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headache, chills and/or fatigue.
In Idaho from 2014 through this year, 64 people have died of flu-related causes, according to the release — and a majority of the people who died were older than 70.
The department recommends people older than 6 get a flu shot each year to help prevent influenza.