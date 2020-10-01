BOISE — Since COVID-19 cases spiked in long-term care facilities in Idaho in August, facilities have seen a slight decrease in cases and deaths.
The decrease is not a reason to let guards down and celebrate just yet, said Robert Vande Merwe, executive director for the Idaho Health Care Association.
"It is still very tough," he said.
As of Sept. 25, Idaho's long-term care facilities had recorded a total of 2,628 cases and 256 deaths, more than half of the total deaths reported statewide, according to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare's weekly report.
When looking at four-week trends in care facilities, new cases jumped in August and declined again in September.
- July 2 to July 31: 652 new cases, 48 new deaths
- July 31 to Aug. 28: 1,001 new cases, 90 new deaths
- Aug. 28 to Sept. 25: 538 new cases, 60 new deaths
Compounding the challenge of running a care facility during a pandemic is a severe labor shortage in the industry statewide. Vande Merwe said the shortage is a combination of workers experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and staying home and workers who are leaving the industry altogether. He said on Thursday that hiring is still slow and remains a challenge for facilities.
VISITATION CHANGES
In late August, long-term care facilities closed their doors to visitation from families with loved ones living there to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Sept. 17, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issues a memo that prohibited long-term care facilities from banning visitations without a reasonable clinical or safety cause.
Idaho's Long-term Care Strike Team is revising its guidance for the assisted living facilities and other long-term care facilities, Health and Welfare spokeswoman Niki Forbing-Orr said. The team is recommending that facilities offer different methods for visitation, including in-person visitation unless there is a public health risk.
Possible public health risks that would prohibit facilities from opening for visitations include high positivity rates for COVID-19, current outbreaks in the facilities, levels of staffing and available personal protective equipment.
"When a facility reports barriers to being able to offer in-facility visitation, the Department and the Long-term Care Strike Team will help the facility remove barriers to visitation," Forbing-Orr said in an email.
The CMS memo and guidance is not a mandate adopted statewide. For example, Ada County, which is under Stage 3 order from the health district, does not allow visitation to long-term care facilities, said Brandon Atkins, spokesman for Central District Health.