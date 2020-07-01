BOISE — Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, the state of Idaho filed an emergency motion for a stay from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit to a federal judge's order allowing Reclaim Idaho to restart its signature-gathering effort for a school funding initiative.
"Idaho Governor Bradley Little and Secretary of State Lawerence Denney seek this emergency stay to preserve the integrity of Idaho’s duly enacted election and ballot initiative laws and to prevent disruption, uncertainty and loss of public confidence in its impending elections," the state's attorneys wrote in the filing. They also charged that the order from U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill "interferes with the state’s fundamental right to control its election."
The state earlier asked Winmill to stay his order while it appealed to the 9th Circuit, but he declined.