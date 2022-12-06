Election Day 2022

A “Vote Here” sign outside a polling place at the Hispanic Cultural Center in Nampa on Nov. 8, 2022.

 Otto Kitsinger for Idaho Capital Sun

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Dec. 5 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office is soliciting market information from interested vendors who offer software solutions for election management and campaign finance reporting, according to the office’s website.

Recommended for you

Load comments