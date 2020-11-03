BOISE — The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office is advising residents to disregard robocalls warning them to stay home on Election Day.
The calls, which advise residents to “stay home, stay safe” are not from any official office. Some Idahoans received calls early Tuesday morning, and some said they came from a phone number with a local area code, according to a news release from the Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney's office.
All polls will be open until 8 p.m., and residents can register to vote at the polling place if they need to. Voters can visit idahovotes.gov to find their polling place.