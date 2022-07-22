Empty school hallway stock art Idaho Press

The Twin Falls Board of Trustees voted unanimously at a meeting Wednesday evening to add 10 armed security guards to enhance school safety.

Originally published July 21 on IdahoEdNews.org.

When elementary students in the Twin Falls School District arrive for their first day of school this fall, they’ll be greeted by their new teacher, their classmates, their principal – and their armed security guard. 

