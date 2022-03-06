Originally published Feb. 22 on KTVB.COM.
Many school districts around southwest Idaho have levies or bonds up for a vote on Tuesday. The outcome of these elections will guide local school districts in budgeting for the upcoming school year. The budgets are typically discussed and set in the spring, and take effect July 1 of each year.
As happens every 10 years, after each census, legislative and congressional district boundaries are changing in Idaho. Those new districts and, for some counties, new voting precincts, will be in effect beginning with the May 17 primary election. If someone has voted in recent years, and unless they have moved, their polling place for the March 8 election will likely be the same as it has been.
If you have questions about registering to vote, where to vote, absentee ballots, or accessible voting, contact your county clerk's office. Official voting information for Idaho also is available at the Vote Idaho website, voteidaho.gov, which is operated and maintained by the Idaho Secretary of State's Office.
The pre-registration period for the March 8 election is closed, but you may register at your polling place the day of the election. Find detailed information about identification requirements at this link.
Most of the measures on the ballot for March 8 are two-year supplemental levies, for maintaining and operating public schools in a given district. Those supplemental levies require a simple majority of 50 percent-plus-one voting for approval. A couple of districts have proposed plant facilities levies, which require approval from 55% of voters. School bonds require a two-thirds supermajority — 66.67% voting "yes" — for the measure to pass.
The following is a local county-by-county rundown of bond or levy measures up for a vote on March 8. Some counties are not participating in that election, and are not listed here. Information about each measure comes from the questions printed on sample ballots, and is presented in condensed, bulleted form for easier reading. All ballot questions include information about the estimated annual cost to property taxpayers; some, but not all, also include information about expected changes to the tax if the proposed levy or bond is approved.
For school districts that cross county lines, items are listed under each county, so a few ballot measures will appear more than one time in this guide. One example is the Homedale School District COSSA levy; it is listed under both Canyon and Owyhee. The Cambridge and Cassia County school districts also cross county lines.
CANYON COUNTY
Caldwell, Homedale, Middleton, Nampa, Vallivue schools
Caldwell School District
Supplemental levy: $4.1 million per year for two years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2024.
Purpose: Financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the district.
Estimated average cost to taxpayer: $122 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2022, and currently costs $122 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is not expected to change.
Homedale School District
COSSA levy
Purpose: Funding the Homedale School District's share of the costs of operation of the Canyon Owyhee School Service Agency (COSSA), in an amount not to exceed one-tenth of 1% of the school district market value, for a period not to exceed 10 years, commencing with fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022.
Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $100 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2022, and currently costs $100 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value (tax rate is not expected to change if the proposed levy is approved).
Middleton School District
Supplemental levy
Amount: $1.5 million per year for two years, commencing with fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2024.
Purpose: Financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the district.
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $61.32 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, based on current conditions.
The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire on June 30, 2022, and currently costs $61.32 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is not expected to change.
Nampa School District
Supplemental levy
Amount: $8 million per year for two years, commencing with fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2024.
Purpose: Maintaining and operating the schools of the district to include the following: maintaining current programs and services; maintaining certificated teaching positions; enhancing and updating technology and curriculum; providing additional support for activity, athletic, music and performing arts programs; providing for building maintenance, upgrades and repairs; providing for playground upgrades; providing for other operational costs; providing for community engagement activities directed by the board and providing for an annual independent audit to verify funds were spent as approved by voter.
Estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer: $88 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire on June 30, 2022, and currently costs $142 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is expected to decrease the tax by $54 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
Vallivue School District
Supplemental levy
Amount: Up to $4.5 million per year for two years, commencing with fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2024.
Purpose: Financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the district.
Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $77 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2022, and currently costs $77 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If approved, tax is not expected to change.
General obligation bond
Amount: Up to $55 million for the purpose of financing the costs of acquiring and constructing two new elementary schools, including all related site work and supporting infrastructure for the two new elementary schools and future school facilities, together with furnishings and equipment necessary to operate said facilities, repairing renovating, remodeling, equipping and furnishing other existing schools and facilities in the district, making safety security and technology upgrades throughout the district; and purchasing improved and unimproved land for future school sites and various school facilities; the final installment of such bonds to fall due not later than 20 years from the date of issuance.
Interest rate anticipated is 2.02% per annum. Total amount estimated to be repaid over the life of the bonds, based on the anticipated interest rate, is $49,882,000 -- $55 million in principal, plus $12,719,000 of interest, less $17,837,000 in estimated bond levy equalization payments.
Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $42 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The District's existing levy for prior bonds is expected to decrease by $42 per $100,000, so the estimated average cost to the taxpayer per $100,000 of taxable assessed value is not expected to change.
ELMORE COUNTY
Mountain Home schools
Mountain Home School District
Supplemental levy
Amount: $2.7 million per year for two years.
Purpose: Maintenance and operations.
Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $137.79 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value.
This is a renewal of the current supplemental levy. No change in the tax rate is expected if the proposed levy is approved.
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Weiser schools
Weiser School District
Supplemental levy
Amount: $350,000 per year for two years, commencing with the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2022 and ending June 30, 2024.
Purpose: Financing any lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the district.
Estimated average annual cost to taxpayer: $52.44 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
The proposed levy replaces an existing levy that will expire June 30, 2022, and currently costs $52.44 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value. If the proposed levy is approved, the tax per $100,000 is not expected to change.
