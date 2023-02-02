Misty Swanson ISBA

Misty K. Swanson

 ISBA

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Jan. 30 on IdahoEdNews.org

The executive director of the Idaho School Boards Association responded on Monday to a critical letter Idaho Attorney General Raul Labrador sent last week, admonishing the organization for its role in developing model policies — especially an LGBTQ+ rights policy — for school districts and charters. Labrador’s letter came a few days after he questioned the legality of the LGBTQ+ policy on Twitter. 

Recommended for you

Load comments