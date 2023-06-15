West Bonner School District trustees voted Wednesday afternoon to table action on an employment contract for Branden Durst — the board’s pick for district superintendent. In an eight-minute meeting, trustees also struck an agenda item calling for Durst’s appointment to be rescinded.
Both votes passed on a 3-2 vote, with trustees Margaret Hall and Carlyn Barton opposing.
The moves are the latest development in a contentious debate around the board’s June 7 decision to appoint Durst to the superintendency.
Durst, a senior analyst of education policy research for the Idaho Freedom Foundation (a conservative Idaho think-tank), is a former Republican state superintendent candidate, Democratic state lawmaker and a polarizing political figure. And Durst is currently lacking a qualification required for the superintendent job: four years of full-time, certificated employment in a school.
Durst plans on applying for and obtaining an emergency provisional certificate — a workaround that would allow the superintendent appointee to work in the position for up to a year, after which he would have to apply to extend his emergency authorization or reach the minimum qualifications for an administrator certificate with an endorsement as a school principal, superintendent, or director of special education.
Neither of Wednesday’s votes received much explanation from trustees.
The board quickly struck Durst’s recall from the agenda, and moved on to consideration of the contract. Board Chair Keith Rutledge called for a vote to table the contract discussion, citing concerns of “improper and unprofessional” conversations from within the district with legal counsel. The specific nature of the improprieties mentioned by Rutledge were unclear.
Wednesday’s votes occurred over eruptions from the audience.
Audience members loudly admonished the board for “ignoring freedom of speech” as trustees attempted to adjourn the meeting. One onlooker shouted at trustee Troy Reinbold to “sit up in his chair.”
“Man up and look up,” she said. “You’re a coward.”
“You work for us,” shouted another audience member.
Over a chorus of objections, Wednesday’s special meeting quickly adjourned minutes after it started. Future discussion of Durst’s contract will occur at Chair Rutledge’s discretion — a date not has not yet been set.