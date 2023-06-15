Branden Durst (copy)

Branden Durst, then a candidate for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction in the May 2022 GOP primary, speaks during a candidate forum.

 Jakob Thorington/ Post Register

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published June 14 on IdahoEdNews.org.

West Bonner School District trustees voted Wednesday afternoon to table action on an employment contract for Branden Durst — the board’s pick for district superintendent. In an eight-minute meeting, trustees also struck an agenda item calling for Durst’s appointment to be rescinded.

Load comments