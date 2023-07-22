Wolves Idaho

This Nov. 7, 2017, file photo shows a wolf in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.

 Jacob W. Frank/National Park Service

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 20 on KTVB.COM.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game denied Colorado Parks and Wildlife's request to use the Gem State as a resource to reintroduce gray wolves back into Colorado.

Recommended for you

Load comments