Grizzly Bears North Cascades

A grizzly bear roams near Beaver Lake in Yellowstone National Park, Wyo. in this July 2011 photo.

 AP file photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Idaho notified federal officials Wednesday the state intends to sue over a decision not to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list.

The letter, signed by Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Raúl Labrador, provides 60-day notice of the state’s intention to sue U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams.

Laura Guido is the Statehouse reporter and covers Idaho politics. You can follow her on Twitter @EyeOnBoiseGuido, email her at lguido@idahopress.com and sign up for the Eye on Boise newsletter online.

Recommended for you

Load comments