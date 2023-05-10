Idaho notified federal officials Wednesday the state intends to sue over a decision not to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list.
The letter, signed by Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Raúl Labrador, provides 60-day notice of the state’s intention to sue U.S. Department of the Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Fish and Wildlife Service Director Martha Williams.
“Idaho’s entire congressional delegation and the State of Idaho are lockstep in efforts to delist grizzly bears. Idaho has continually demonstrated leadership in species management, and we have never hesitated to push back on the federal government’s overreaching actions that greatly impact a variety of activities on the ground in our state,” Little said in a statement.
In March 2022, Idaho petitioned the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to remove grizzlies in the lower 48 states from the List of Endangered and Threatened Wildlife, arguing that they don’t qualify as a “species” under the Endangered Species Act.
The agency denied the petition in February. In its findings on the petition, the agency wrote, “We also found that a petition to delist the grizzly bear in the lower-48 states on the basis of it not being a valid listable entity did not present substantial scientific or commercial information indicating that the petitioned actions may be warranted; therefore, we will take no further action on that petition,” the Lewiston Tribune reported.
In the notice of intent to sue, the state argued the lower-48 grizzly bear is not a biological species or biological subspecies and calls Fish and Wildlife’s findings “dismissive” and that they “exemplify arbitrary and capricious agency action.”
“Politicians in Washington continue to use outdated endangered species protections to encroach on state sovereignty. In their desire to stop Idahoans from hunting or managing our own destiny, they pretend Idaho cannot handle the management of species. Our state intends to conserve our grizzly populations while balancing the need for limiting dangerous human-bear interactions. This issue, like most, belongs in the hands of the state, not the federal government,” Labrador said in the statement.
Idaho Conservation League North Idaho Director Brad Smith said he believes the federal agency made the right call in rejecting the petition.
There are four populations that are partially located in Idaho — in the Selkirk, Cabinet-Yaak, Bitterroot and Yellowstone areas — and of those, only one has achieved recovery criteria in its population gains, Smith said.
If the grizzly bear was to be delisted all across the lower 48 states, Smith said, there would need to be a much more robust conservation commitment from the state.
“Here in Idaho, I still believe that the state does not have adequate state protections in place at this time, even if the Yellowstone populations were to be removed from the endangered species list,” Smith said.
The federal agency signaled in February that it will look further into separate petitions filed by Wyoming and Montana to delist some local populations of grizzly bears.
Smith pointed to how Idaho has managed wolf populations since the Rocky Mountain gray wolf was delisted in 2009. Wolf management plans have since sought to decrease the wolf populations. In January, the state Fish and Game agency provided an overview of a new wolf management plan that aimed to reduce the wolf population in the state by 60%, Boise State Public Radio reported.
“We are really concerned that if grizzly bears were to come off the endangered species list, that the state would manage grizzly bears the way they have managed wolves,” Smith said. “... We would need to see a commitment from the state of Idaho and also the surrounding states to maintain recovered populations and not just drive down populations after delisting occurs.”
He said part of this commitment would need to involve more staff and resources allocated to grizzly bear management, and working with people who live in bear country to limit human-bear conflicts.
In the statement, Idaho Fish and Game Director Jim Fredericks said, ”The State of Idaho has been and continues to be 100-percent committed to the conservation of grizzly bears, as the actions of local communities, landowners, recreationists and state government have demonstrated. This action is in response to a flawed ESA listing almost 50 years ago that has now become a barrier to the delisting of recovered population.”