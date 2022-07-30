Digital SAT

In this photo taken Jan. 17, 2016, a student looks at questions during a college test preparation class at Holton Arms School in Bethesda, Maryland.

 AP

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 26 on IdahoEdNews.org.

The percentage of Idaho juniors who met both benchmark scores on the SAT – a measure of college and career readiness – slid for the second year in a row, according to data the State Department of Education released on Tuesday. 

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments