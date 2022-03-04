BOISE — A House committee on Friday introduced sweeping tax legislation raising Idaho’s sales tax to the highest in the nation while eliminating most property taxes on owner-occupied homes.
The proposal from Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, introduced by the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, also uses some of the increased sales tax money to raise the grocery sales tax credit from $100 to $175.
The move would bump Idaho’s sales tax from 6% to 7.85%, the highest in the nation, according to the nonprofit Tax Foundation. City and county taxes would be eliminated on primary residences, but voter-approved bonds and school levies would remain.
“The beauty of this is you're taking a narrow tax and you're replacing it with the broadest possible tax,” Rice told the committee. “So people that don't live in the state of Idaho that come visit in our state, vacation here, drive through, will help pay for the services that they get the benefit of in our state.”
Many lawmakers appeared to have a hard time digesting the 41-page bill, which is now HB 741.
“Everything on this looks good, sounds good, but I just have this niggling feeling that it may not be as good as it all looks,” said Republican Rep. Linda Hartgen.
The complex measure, which also calls for an advisory vote of the people before it could take effect, could come up for a public hearing in the committee next week. To become law, it still would need to clear the committee, pass the full House, clear a Senate committee, pass the full Senate, and receive the governor’s signature.
The Idaho House on Friday also passed two measures touted as small moves toward property tax relief. Those were:
• HB 648 from Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, that would require local governments to reduce their property tax budgets by half the amount of the increase they get in each future year in state revenue-sharing, which comes from their 11.5% share of part of the Idaho sales tax.
"I’m not trying to go out and cut the throats of the local governments, they’re still going to have an increase," Moyle said. "I'm just trying to slow it down."
He said, "We want property tax relief. ... I think it’s better if we do it a little at a time."
Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, decried the proposal as "a token" that would provide only a tiny amount of relief, maybe 1%. "We should’ve been taking all the money in the ... tax relief fund and throw that against property taxes," he said. "This bill doesn’t make any sense to me."
Reps. Lauren Necochea and Ilana Rubel, both Boise Democrats, said the bill would force local governments to cut services including police and fire during times of high growth, which generate those increases in sales tax proceeds, along with the need for more services. "This bill defunds the police," Rubel said. "Public safety is over half of my city’s budget."
The bill passed on a 43-24 vote and headed to the Senate.
• HB 690 from Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, to set up a "surplus eliminator" to pay for property tax relief, with a cap of $80 million a year. It would expire in three years, and would route any unexpected and uncommitted state surplus to temporarily reducing local property tax levies for Idaho cities and counties.
"It’s another small bite at this, and the more small bites we can take, the better off we are," Monks told the House.
That bill passed, 48-13, with all the opposition coming from House Republicans. It, too, now moves to senators for consideration.