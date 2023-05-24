The Ukrainian Welcome Center is celebrating its first anniversary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in Nampa.
The public, community organizations and government entities are encouraged to join in on the celebration, according to a press release issued by the organization.
According to its website, the Ukrainian Welcome Center’s main effort is to provide aid to those who are seeking refuge within Idaho from the war between Russia and Ukraine. The organization aims to provide multiple resources to those in need, including assistance with documentation, academic services and housing.
For those wanting to support the cause, there are different opportunities to do so. The center’s website includes a list of items to donate, as well as opportunities to sponsor or adopt a family.
The welcome center’s celebration will be held at 304 16th Ave. N. in Nampa and is free to attend. The event includes food and vendors, as well as activities for kids.
While the welcome center is holding a celebration for its opening anniversary, Tina Polishuk, the center’s director, said the event is bittersweet.
“We are honored to have the privilege of serving Ukrainians during this last year, but the circumstances that led to this need are unfortunate, and we hope the bloodshed will end soon," Polishuk said. "We are grateful to all community members and organizations that have stepped up to be a part of the healing process for our Ukrainian friends.”
The Ukraine Welcome Center encourages community members, friends and families to attend their anniversary celebration. It is hoping to expand awareness of the programs and resources that they offer, in person and virtually, as well as encouraging members of the community to support the organization.