Voters wait in line outside a polling place at the O'Connor Field House in Caldwell to cast their ballot on Tuesday, May 17.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published Nov. 10 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The Idaho Secretary of State’s office updated vote counts from Teton County on Thursday, after the county discovered one ballot box had not been processed. But the vote total did not change the outcomes of any state races, according to Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck.

