Originally published May 12 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Idaho state revenues beat forecasts during the most important tax month of the year, April, which could leave the state with an extra $10.3 million for property tax reductions — as long as revenues meet or beat forecasts during the next two months, the state’s budget chief said.

If revenues hit the forecast for May and June, the state would end the fiscal year June 30 with a balance of $426.6 million, according to the April General Fund Budget Monitor report that the Idaho Legislative Services Office released on Wednesday. Additional budget information is posted on the Legislative Services Office’s website.

