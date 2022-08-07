Potlatch Idaho sawmill

This photograph taken between Sept. 28 and Oct. 4, 1913, shows the Potlatch sawmill, with the town of Potlatch in the background.

 Courtesy of the University of Idaho Library

In Idaho’s nearly 150 years of history with the lumber industry, the trade has transformed from a wide scattering of communities built and centered around logging and mills, to the more consolidated forestry seen today.

After the forests around the Great Lakes were depleted in the early 1900s, there were two places for the timber industry to turn for materials needed for a swiftly growing America: the South and the Pacific Northwest.

Idaho lumber yard workers

{span}Mill workers pose next to stacks of board lumber at a lumber yard in Coeur d’Alene. {/span}
{ "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type" : "ImageGallery", "id" : "https://idahocapitalsun.com/2022/08/04/idahos-lumber-industry-is-more-consolidated-than-ever", "url" : "https://idahocapitalsun.com/2022/08/04/idahos-lumber-industry-is-more-consolidated-than-ever" }
