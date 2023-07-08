Kids Choice Child Care Center (copy)

Lead pre-K teacher Hailey Shapland presides over a sparsely attended class at Kids Choice Child Care Center and Preschool in Meridian in this 2020 file photo.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published July 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.Idaho is struggling to retain child care workers. That is causing the price of child care to increase, which makes it more difficult for parents to find child care, leading to people quitting their jobs to care for their children at home.

According to a press release from Idaho Voices For Children regarding the latest release of the Kids Count data book, child care challenges cost Idaho’s economy $525 million a year. From 2020 to 2021, 10 percent of Idaho children under age 5 lived in families in which someone quit, changed or refused a job because of problems with child care.

