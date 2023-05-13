University Campuses04.JPG

Students walk along the greenbelt at Boise State University in this 2021 file photo.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

After three years, Idaho’s tuition freeze could be coming to an end.

Idaho’s four-year schools are requesting at least a 5% increase in student tuition and fees. The State Board of Education will meet Monday morning to consider the request.

