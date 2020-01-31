BOISE — Idaho’s former budget director on Thursday pleaded guilty to child pornography charges and now has a sentencing hearing scheduled for April.
Prosecutors initially filed three charges of possession of sexually exploitative material against the longtime political player in October after a police investigation by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, which is managed by the Idaho Office of the Attorney General, led to his arrest the day before.
Then, on Dec. 17, they filed an amended complaint against him, charging him with 11 more counts of the same crime. He appeared in court Thursday for arraignment on the new charges. It was at that hearing that he pleaded guilty to two of the charges he faced, according to the Idaho Supreme Court’s online repository. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to ask 4th District Court Judge Lynn Norton to dismiss the other 12 charges filed against him, a request she granted.
Peterson faces up to ten years in prison for each of the counts he pleaded guilty to. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 16.
Born in Lewiston, Peterson graduated from the University of Idaho in 1968, according to the school’s website. He served on the staff of U.S. Sen. Frank Church of Idaho and as the state’s budget director under governors John Evans and Cecil Andrus, as well as on the transition team for Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter.
More recently, Peterson served as the president for the Foundation for Idaho History, according to the university’s website.