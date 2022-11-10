As the abortion debate in the Treasure Valley rages on, local religious leaders are speaking out against the pro-life movement and Idaho's current abortion ban.
Faith and abortion headlined the first discussion as part of a new series of events put on by the All-Means-All Alliance began on Wednesday night. Rev. Duane Anders, Senior Pastor of the Cathedral of the Rockies, hosted the event, bringing a Rabbi and a Minister together to discuss how a woman's right to abortion intersects with faith.
Rabbi Daniel Fink has lived in Boise since 1994. Father to three adult daughters, Fink said he has told each of them to not come back to Idaho because the state is not safe for women of child-bearing age.
"Abortion bans like the one we have in this state are, from the perspective of the Jewish community, a gross violation of religious freedom," Fink said during the discussion. "To deny a Jewish women the right to make a choice is to deny her the ability to act in accordance with her faith tradition."
The ban on abortion in Idaho is a result of the public's understanding that life begins at conception — a subjective perspective that now violates women's fundamental rights, Fink said.
“Jewish law and tradition is very firm, clear and black and white the way it is on almost nothing. Nobody in the Jewish world believes that abortion is murder. That doesn’t mean that everybody thinks it’s OK, but they do not believe that human life begins at conception,” Fink said.
The question at hand, Fink said, is 'when does life begin?' In Judaism, life does not begin until crowning begins during birth.
"Human life always takes priority over potential life," Fink said. “We trust women to know what is best for them, we trust women to know their bodies. We trust them to know what they need for their health, for their families — we trust them.”
Rev. Rebecca Todd Peters came to Idaho from North Carolina to participate in the interfaith discussion, particularly noting the "distressing" and "concerning" issues going on at Idaho universities. The inability to have access to contraception, Peters said, is an indication of the division that’s happening in America today.
"It's crazy that you can't even mention a topic in a university classroom because your fear of being arrested. That's just not America,” Peters said. “The whole point of higher education and free speech is you should be able to talk about anything in the classroom. You should create spaces where you have informed dialogue and you're learning about a topic. The fact that there are topics that would be forbidden is just shocking.”
Peters, who wrote a book called "Trust Women: A Progressive Christian Argument for Reproductive Justice," showed several statistics during the discussion.
A little over 25% of abortions are "tragic," Peters said, and 45% of pregnancies in the US are unplanned. Nearly 42% of those unplanned pregnancies are aborted and a total of 19% of pregnancies end in abortion. One fourth of women, Peters said, have an abortion by the time they're 25.
"There's an assumption that women are doing this callously, without thought. That this is easy, that they're just sort of using abortion as birth control. All of these are false narratives that are really damaging and stigmatizing," Peters said. "It's very clear that these women are thinking very thoughtfully about the decision not to have a child but 60% of women who have abortions already have at least one child."
Around 89% abortions happen within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy, Peters said. Since Idaho has banned abortion altogether, getting an abortion will take longer than it would have without the ban — instead of getting an abortion at 12 weeks, women will get one at 16 weeks, Peters said.
Wednesday's discussion was the first of many more events like it. The events that follow will cover topics including women's rights and social and political justice.
"We have tentatively planned to get legislators and attorneys to talk about the actual impact of the abortion law in Idaho and that will be in February. We are also considering an event with a panel of doctors (mostly OB-GYNs) for May," Rev. Irene Laudeman said in an email.