As the abortion debate in the Treasure Valley rages on, local religious leaders are speaking out against the pro-life movement and Idaho's current abortion ban.

Faith and abortion headlined the first discussion as part of a new series of events put on by the All-Means-All Alliance began on Wednesday night. Rev. Duane Anders, Senior Pastor of the Cathedral of the Rockies, hosted the event, bringing a Rabbi and a Minister together to discuss how a woman's right to abortion intersects with faith. 

