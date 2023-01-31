Boise Back to School

Students get to work in a classroom at Taft Elementary School in Boise as a new school year begins, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Originally published Jan. 26 on IdahoEdNews.org.

Idaho’s 2022 four-year high school graduation rate fell slightly to 79.9% — a number that’s held relatively steady since 2016, with the exception of a 2020, pandemic-era boost. 

