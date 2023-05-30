Support Local Journalism


The Idaho State Historical Society is recognizing residents from across the state for their exceptional efforts in preserving and promoting Idaho’s heritage.

Twelve awardees from all over the state will be honored June 5 as recipients of the annual Esto Perpetua award; this year’s winners have done work that includes protecting historical buildings, preserving Black history, and uncovering prehistoric artifacts.

jbertram head shot.jpg

John Bertram
Sydney Freeman Jr

Sydney Freeman Jr.
Dr. Mary Thompson_4.jpg

Dr. Mary Thompson

