The Idaho State Historical Society is recognizing residents from across the state for their exceptional efforts in preserving and promoting Idaho’s heritage.
Twelve awardees from all over the state will be honored June 5 as recipients of the annual Esto Perpetua award; this year’s winners have done work that includes protecting historical buildings, preserving Black history, and uncovering prehistoric artifacts.
The Idaho Press spoke to recipients from Boise, North Idaho and East Idaho about their accomplishments.
JOHN BERTRAM — BOISE
Planner John Bertram saw downtown Boise nearly become an indoor shopping center.
Luckily, the tides turned on that project and it didn’t happen, he said. However, during the 1970s, many historical buildings at the heart of the city were torn down in the name of “urban renewal,” he said.
“That was a period when urban renewal was kind of all about urban removal,” Bertram said.
Bertram came to Boise in 1969 after graduating from the University of Washington, where he gained an interest in historic preservation through working with professors to protect the famed Pike Place Market.
In Boise, he worked with groups to fight for the preservation of the Idaho Building and some other structures north of Idaho Street. One of the buildings he fought to preserve was the Egyptian Theatre, he said. He helped spread the word that there were plans to potentially tear it down, which sparked a response from the community.
Member residents hadn’t necessarily been inside other buildings slated for demolition, but most had been to the iconic theater, he said, “and they loved it.”
Bertram also helped develop, and name, the Eighth Street Marketplace in a project that began in 1974.
In 1977, he created his own planning consulting firm Planmakers. Over the course of 40 years, he was involved in the preservation of many of the city’s most iconic landmarks and neighborhoods — including Old Boise, the Old Penitentiary, Hyde Park, the Log Cabin Literacy Center and the Boise Depot.
After Joan Carley purchased two historic buildings in 1974, which would become Old Boise, Bertram worked closely with her on the renovations of the Pioneer Tent and Awning buildings.
When Bertram joined the team tasked with renovating the Boise Depot in the 1990s, it had fallen into disrepair, he said.
The Spanish-style structure was built in 1925 for use as a Union Pacific railroad depot. The civil engineering and construction company Morrison Knudsen had a “real vision” for the building, Bertram said, and had the funds to do it properly.
Bertram worked closely with an outside firm to oversee its restoration.
“That’s probably one of my best projects,” Bertram said.
Bertram no longer works as a planner but has stayed involved as a member of Preservation Idaho.
He said he was surprised he got nominated for the Esto Perpetua award; he didn’t know about it until he got a call from former state attorney general and Lt. Gov. Dave Leroy, who nominated him.
“I didn’t ask for it, but I’m glad I had friends that thought of me and recommended me,” he said.
SYDNEY FREEMAN JR. — MOSCOW
Sydney Freeman Jr. and his wife moved to Moscow in 2015 from Tuskegee, where he taught at the Historically Black University Tuskegee University.
Freeman Jr. is a professor of adult, organizational learning and leadership at the University of Idaho. In 2021, he founded the school’s Black History Research Lab. He said the project came out of local conversations related to the unrest in 2020 following the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
“There was a lot of discussion and dialogue around ways we could better support the Black community,” Freeman Jr. said.
He wrote 10 policy recommendations for predominately white institutions to show that they supported their Black students and staff; one of those recommendations included studying the histories around the contributions and involvement of Black people at those universities.
Freeman Jr. got a small grant to start the lab which focuses its research and education efforts around UI’s Black history. He now serves as the lab’s director.
“The initial assumption that there wasn’t really a Black history,” Freeman Jr. said.
The lab, led by Freeman Jr. with students contributing, has produced a book on Black figures in the university’s history called “The Seminal History Prospective Future of Blacks at the University of Idaho” and created an online exhibit that has more than 600 artifacts.
Some of these figures have had little recognition before this project. For example, Ray McDonald was an All-American fullback for the Vandals from 1963 to 1966; he also was a star on the school’s track team. After graduation, McDonald was drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft by Washington. McDonald, who is widely considered to have been gay although he didn’t publicly come out according to the Black History Research Lab, died in 1993 from an illness related to AIDS.
The lab worked to put his jersey in the rafters of the Kibbie Dome.
With the publication and sharing of these materials, Freeman Jr. said more and more information is being brought forward and there’s more to be found. The lab’s website includes a portal where the public can submit more information for publication.
The lab now is working toward creating an open-access course based on the book.
“There’s so much more rich history that is there that has not been uncovered,” he said.
Freeman Jr. said he was “humbled and honored” when he learned about the award, and said that although his name is on it, it’s really a testament to the work his students have done.
MARY THOMPSON — BLACKFOOT
Blackfoot resident Mary Thompson has been involved in preserving and uncovering some of the state’s oldest history.
Thompson is an affiliated curator at the Idaho Museum of Natural History and the museum’s former collections manage.
She arrived in Pocatello in 1990 to get her master’s degree at Idaho State University and stayed for her PhD. Thompson’s area of focus is vertebrate paleontology, researching mammals that came from the Ice Age.
As a child in Cincinnati, Ohio, Thompson gained an early interest in paleontology.
“Growing up in Ohio, just about every rock that you pick up had fossils in it,” Thompson said.
Her first career was as an X-ray technician, so she also developed an early interest in bones, she said.
Since arriving in Idaho, she’s had no shortage of old bones to research. She wrote her master’s thesis on the fossil muskrats found at Hagerman Fossil Beds National Monument. Her doctorate thesis was on the fossil camels found in the same area.
Thompson was part of the excavation at Tolo Lake that uncovered multiple mammoth bones and giant bison.
In 2021, she was one of several authors on paper published in an international publication for her work extracting dire wolf DNA from specimens found in American Falls, Idaho.
Over her career, she’s been very involved with sharing Idaho’s rich fossil history with the broader community. She used to travel to fourth-grade classrooms across the state and do paleontology projects while teaching students about the animals that used to roam the region millions of years ago.
She’s traveled all across Idaho doing workshops and training with Sierra Clubs, state and federal agencies and tribes about fossil identification.
Thompson shifted her focus to mostly research with the museum.
Currently, she and other researchers are planning to look at ancient horse hoof prints preserved in a lava tube at Malad Gorge.
She’s also currently working with scientists from Australia and New Zealand to see if DNA can be extracted from giant bison fossils located at the museum.
Idaho’s fossil history is incredibly preserved, she said, which makes the Idaho State Museum of Natural History a bastion for researchers from around the world.
And there’s likely much more to be found here.
“We’ve barely touched what’s in this state,” she said.
Thompson said she was “shocked” and” speechless” when she was notified she was being recognized by the state historical society.
“It sort of is the capstone for my career, that I did something right,” she said.