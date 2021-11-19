Both of Idaho’s GOP congressmen on Friday decried President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” social spending plan, raising the specter of socialism, after the House passed it on a near-party-line vote.
The bill passed the U.S. House with support from all but one of House Democrats but no GOP support.
“The so-called ‘Build Back Better’ plan is an affront to the American taxpayer,” 2nd District GOP Rep. Mike Simpson said in a statement on Twitter. “The amount of spending approved by Congress in the last two years is staggering and unprecedented.” He said the bill will “almost certainly escalate our mounting inflation crisis,” and said Democrats "claim this bill is necessary to advance their socialist agenda, but the destruction of the American economy will have longer and more serious impacts on those the bill is intended to help than the short-term handouts that it creates.”
1st District GOP Rep. Russ Fulcher, called the bill "the largest expansion of government in our nation’s history.”
"This legislation reflects the most extreme priorities of the House Democratic caucus, and would put our country one step closer to socialism," Fulcher said in a statement. "The passage of this extremely partisan bill makes today a sad day in our country’s history.”
The measure, which the Congressional Budget Office estimated would increase federal deficits by $160 billion over the next 10 years and has an overall price tag of $1.68 trillion, includes bolstering child care assistance, creating free preschool, curbing seniors’ prescription drug costs and increasing efforts to slow climate change. Also included are tax credits to spur clean energy development and extended tax breaks for millions of families with children, lower-earning workers and people buying private health insurance, the AP reports. Most of it would be paid for by tax increases on the wealthy, big corporations and companies doing business abroad.
The giant bill, which passed the House on a 220-213 vote, now heads to the Senate, where it could see changes. Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote gives Democrats control of the 50-50 Senate. That leaves Democrats with zero votes to spare, the AP reports, so a single Democratic senator could hold it up with demands for changes.
Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, was the only House Democrat to vote no. He said in a news release that he opposed inclusion of a provision to raise the current $10,000 cap on a federal income tax deduction for state and local taxes, or SALT, paid by higher earners. He dubbed the provision the “SALT Tax Giveaway,” calling it a “$280 billion giveaway to millionaires.”
The bill passed the House Friday morning after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., gave an 8-1/2-hour speech Thursday night aimed at delaying the vote, the longest speech ever made in the U.S. House.