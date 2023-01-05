A child in Washington County is the first influenza-related death among Idahoans under the age of 18 during the 2022-2023 season.
The child's death was announced by the Department of Health and Welfare on Thursday.
“This is a tragic reminder that although deaths among children are unusual, flu can be very serious, and not just for those 65 years and older,” Idaho Influenza Surveillance Coordinator Dr. Leslie Tengelsen said in a release.
According to Tengelsen, Idaho's influenza activity is currently "very high." Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say the flu season can have a second wave.
“It is not too late to get the flu vaccine,” Tengelsen said. “To reduce serious respiratory illness get your annual influenza vaccine and stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.”
Receiving an influenza vaccine each year is recommended to people at higher risk for serious flu-related complications — those with chronic health conditions, pregnant women, young children and anyone over the age of 65.
To prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, Idahoans can wear a mask, social distance, keep hands clean, avoid touching their eyes, nose and mouth, hydrate, get plenty of rest and avoid those who are sick.
Flu symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, chills, headaches, or fatigue. Most people recover from the flu after a few days, but others can have serious complications.