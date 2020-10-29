BOISE — Idaho reported 16 new deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, and passed another grim milestone, exceeding 600 Idaho deaths statewide since the pandemic began in March.
The Idaho Department of Health & Welfare reported that Idaho has now had 62,746 COVID-19 infections, including 961 new on Thursday, and 615 deaths. Of the 16 new deaths, seven were in Ada County, two each in Bonneville and Twin Falls counties, and one each in Canyon, Gooding, Kootenai, Madison and Lemhi counties. It was Lehmi County’s first reported coronavirus death. Sparsely populated Lemhi County, whose county seat is Salmon, has fewer than 8,000 residents.
Idaho’s deadliest day of the pandemic so far was Sept. 9, with IDHW reported 17 deaths.
The state’s 7-day moving average incidence rate per 100,000 people is now up to 45.9. According to the CDC COVID Tracker, the national rate of cases per 100,000 in the last 7 days is 22.5, less than half of Idaho’s rate.
In Gov. Brad Little’s new statewide public health order issued Monday, moving the state back from Stage 4 of reopening to Stage 3, he noted that the number of Idahoans hospitalized with COVID-19 had risen 55% in the past two weeks, and that the most recent state report for Idaho from the White House Coronavirus Task Force, for the week ending Oct. 16, put Idaho in the “red” zone with the 7th highest rate in the country and the nation’s second-highest test-positivity rate. The state’s numbers have only worsened since then. In the past week alone, IDHW has reported 6,146 new infections, an average of 878 per day. Since Oct. 16, Idaho’s had 11,042 new cases.
Ada County on Thursday reported 198 new cases, according to IDHW, for a total of 16,908; and Canyon County reported 98 new cases, for a total to date of 10,111. Canyon County first surpassed the 10,000-infections mark on Wednesday.
H&W lists its weekly hot spots, the counties with the most cases reported so far this week, as, in order, Ada, Canyon, Twin Falls, Kootenai and Bonneville.