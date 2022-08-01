Mike Simpson airport presser

Congressman Mike Simpson speaks at a press conference at the Boise Airport in this March 25, 2022 file photo.

 Brian Myrick/Idaho Press

Originally published Aug. 1 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

Thirteen community projects across eastern and southern Idaho could receive funding under a U.S. House of Representatives appropriations bill that passed the House on July 20, despite both of Idaho’s representatives voting against it.

University of Idaho water tower

Funding for a collaboration between the University of Idaho and the U.S. Department of Agriculture was included in a 2023 appropriations bill in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Pocatello Center Street underpass

Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, submitted 15 projects for funding consideration through Congress’ community funding project requests, including a $5.7 million proposal for improvements to Pocatello’s Center Street underpass, which needs repairs and upgrades. Thirteen of the projects made the cut, including the Center Street Railroad Bridge effort.
Camp Rainbow Gold

An appropriations bill for 2023 that passed the U.S. House of Representatives includes funding to build a medically designed, adaptive and accessible camp to serve nonprofits across the state called Hidden Paradise on a 172-acre parcel in Fairfield in Camas County that was purchased by Camp Rainbow Gold in 2019. 

