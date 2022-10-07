Support Local Journalism


At first glance, the Idaho Renaissance Faire is just a lot of people in costumes, but the organization is actually a charity.

Every year, the fair donates most of its proceeds to an Idaho school’s arts and history program — this year’s recipient is Rocky Mountain High.

Harp player Julie Ni Hewkins renaissance faire

Julie Ni Hewkins graces the crowd with harp playing at a past Idaho Renaissance Faire.

