BOISE — One of Idaho’s six redistricting commissioners tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, and had been in close contact with another commissioner and several staffers. The commission is now pushing ahead to vote on its final legislative and congressional district plans Friday afternoon, with half the commissioners attending virtually.
“We’ve all had our shots. Some of us have had our booster shots,” said commission Co-Chair Bart Davis.
Co-Chair Dan Schmidt, a physician, said, “I was afraid something like this was going to happen.”
The final proposed legislative and congressional district plans were posted online Thursday afternoon. They’re based on the conversations the commission had on Wednesday, including changes to the previous legislative district plan, L-2, based on local input; and a slightly adjusted congressional district plan along the lines of the one suggested Wednesday by Davis, continuing Idaho’s historical practice of dividing Ada County between the two districts, but adjusting the line westward to reflect population growth trends.
Schmidt, who spoke out on Wednesday in favor of another approach to congressional districts focused on avoiding splitting counties, said the commission is charged both with equal representation, under the one-person, one-vote principle; and minimizing county splits. If one of those factors trumps the other, he said, it has to be equal representation. “It’s the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution,” Schmidt said.
The new legislative district plan will be numbered L-3, and like the previous draft, L-2, will split the same eight counties and have population deviation well below the maximum allowable 10%. The new congressional district plan will be numbered C-3, will have the dividing line running through Ada County along Highway 55, Eagle Road, Victory Road and I-84, and will have zero population difference between District 1 and District 2. Both are posted on the commission's website, redistricting.idaho.gov, under the "maps" tab.
Commissioner Tom Dayley, who participated only virtually in both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s meetings, tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Thursday morning. “We planned for it in our commission rules, but we hoped that it would not happen,” Davis said, adding that Dayley gave him permission to disclose the matter.
“We’re being more aggressive in wearing our masks as a result,” Davis said, “and you’ll see that we’ve even spread an inch or two apart here in this meeting.” The five commissioners around the table were sitting several feet away from each other; at Davis’ comment, Commissioner Amber Pence scooted a little further away from him.
“We’re trying to follow CDC guidelines, but we also acknowledge that we’re under a clock,” Davis said. “We can’t just put a bookmark in this and say, ‘Well, we’ll see you in mid-December.’ So we have to move as reasonably quick as we can. Fortunately, we feel like we’re at the point that most of the decisions for the commission are ready to be made.”
Dayley was experiencing mostly mild symptoms and was in good spirits. "He's not feeling well, but he says he's feeling better than probably a lot of others who have gone through this," Davis said.
Through a phone connection, Dayley participated in Thursday's meeting. As a member of the subcommittee that worked on the Treasure Valley portion of the legislative district plan, he said, "We did do a lot of work this week. ... We are now ready to submit this as our portion."
Commissioner Nels Mitchell, who worked closely with Dayley on the plan earlier in the week before Dayley developed symptoms, said after the meeting that he’ll have to call his health care provider, to see if he can still get his booster shot Friday as scheduled, after being exposed.
Davis said he’s been thankful to have Schmidt’s counsel on the commission as a medical doctor.
“To have his good counsel on how to do things health-wise has been important to us in our decision today,” Davis said, “and his strong encouragement for us to keep our head face-forward in the work of the commission. So Dan, thank you very much.”