ADA COUNTY — Four new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed Tuesday in Idaho: one in Ada County, two in Blaine County and one in Madison County, bringing the state total to nine.
The Ada case is the third confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county. The woman, younger than 50, is isolated in her home and recovering well, according to a news release from Idaho’s Central District Health. Her symptoms have not required hospitalization, and she indicated she may have acquired the new coronavirus through travel, but has no known association with previous cases.
The eighth statewide case is the first in Madison County, according to Eastern Idaho Public Health. The individual is a BYU-Idahon student in his 20s with travel history to a COVID-19-affected area. He is self-isolating in his Rexburg apartment, recovering from mild symptoms; no hospitalization was required.
The ninth case in Idaho is in Blaine County, the county's fourth case. The female patient is over 80 years old and recovering well in a hospital under isolation, said South Central Public Health. How she became infected is under investigation.
Idaho announced its first confirmed case Friday, which rose to five on Saturday and nine on Tuesday.
According to a state website set up to report information about the disease, 353 people have been tested for the illness, and 37 people are being monitored.