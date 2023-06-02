Two Idaho Power applications that will change customer rates have been approved by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.
The utility company received approval for its power cost adjustment rates and fixed cost adjustment rates, according to a press release.
The power cost adjustment rate will be spread equally over two years to mitigate impacts on customers, per the release. The average residential customer using 950 kilowatt-hours per month can expect to see an increase of $12.72 per month.
For the fixed cost adjustment, an average residential customer using 950 kilowatt-hours per month will see an approximate $1.66 decrease in their monthly bill from June 1, 2023, through May 31, 2024. This decrease will also apply to small general service customers.
When both adjustment rates are calculated together, customers can expect to see a 10.34% increase for residential customers, an 8.08% increase for small general service customers, a 16.19% increase for large general service customers, a 20.26% increase for large power customers and a 15.01% increase for irrigation customers.
Typical residential customers should see an overall monthly increase of $11.06 between the two filings, per the release.
“We are sensitive to the impacts rate increases have on our customers, and our company works hard to keep our expenses low and our prices well below the national average,” Idaho Power President and CEO Lisa Grow said in an Idaho Power press release. “This case is largely focused on the infrastructure additions that have been necessary to reliably serve our growing customer base.”
According to Idaho Power, the last rate case for the company was filed in 2011 and since that time its company base has grown 23%. The company states that the higher rates will “ensure Idaho Power collects the level of revenue from customers necessary to cover costs and allow for a reasonable rate of return.”