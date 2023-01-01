Solar farm (copy) (copy)
courtesy Idaho Power

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission approved a study conducted by Idaho Power that suggested the utility should be allowed to lower the credit rate paid to customers who own home solar power systems.

The decision, made on Dec. 22, opens the door for the company to move ahead with proposing a cut to the export credit rate, or compensation that households that generate solar power get for the energy they give back to the grid, said a press release from the Idaho Chapter of the Sierra Club.

