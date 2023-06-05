The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is hosting public hearings throughout southern Idaho in mid-June to receive testimony about a proposed 500-kilovolt transmission line, according to a press release.
Idaho Power and Rocky Mountain Power are seeking approval from the utilities commission to move forward with the project. Approval from the utilities commission would mean they can begin providing service to a new geographic area, enter into a franchise agreement, build and operate a new facility or build an extension of an existing facility.
Four customer hearings across southern Idaho will take place between June 12 and June 14. Those who plan to submit testimony are required to attend in-person. A call-in option is available for those interested in listening only to the testimony.
Public hearings are at the following locations:
Idaho Falls, Rocky Mountain Power
Idaho Falls Public Library
457 W. Broadway St.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 12
To listen, call 1-415-655-0001 and enter meeting number 2465 142 0344. When prompted, enter numeric password 925 67 866.
Pocatello, Idaho Power
Idaho Department of Fish and Game Regional Office
1345 Barton Road
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 13
To listen, call 1-415-655-0001 and enter meeting number 2461 541 7580. When prompted, enter numeric password 993 93 292.
Twin Falls, Idaho Power
Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School
1615 Filer Ave. East
When: 6-9 p.m. June 13
To listen, call 1-415-655-0001, and enter meeting number 2466 427 3060. When prompted, enter numeric password 653 89 279.
Boise, Idaho Power
Idaho Public Utilities Commission
11331 W. Chinden Blvd., Building 8, Suite 201-A.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 14
To listen, call 1-415-655-0001, and enter meeting number 2452 650 4011. When prompted, enter numeric password 447 89 853.
DEADLINE EXTENDED FOR WRITTEN COMMENTS FOR PROPOSED TRANSMISSION LINE
The utilities commission has extended the deadline to accept written comments on Rocky Mountain Power’s application until June 12.
To submit comments on applications online, visit the commission’s homepage, click on the “Case Comment Form” link on the upper left side of the page and use case number PAC-E-23-01.
To file by email, comments should be sent to secretary@puc.idaho.gov. Customers can also mail their comments to the utilities commission at P.O. Box 83720 Boise, ID 83720-0074.