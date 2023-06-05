Idaho Power

Idaho Power and Rocky Mountain Power are seeking approval to move forward with a proposed 500-kilovolt transmission line. 

Originally published May 30 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is hosting public hearings throughout southern Idaho in mid-June to receive testimony about a proposed 500-kilovolt transmission line, according to a press release.  

