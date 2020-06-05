BOISE — Crowds have taken to the streets in cities across the United States for nearly two weeks to protest racism and police brutality. The protests, stemming from the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, have led to conversations in homes, on the news and on social media about what role race plays in American society.
Idaho Public Television hosted a conversation on Idaho Reports Thursday about the role race and racism plays in Idaho.
In "Race and the Gem State," host Melissa Davlin spoke to Boise State University professor Michael Strickland, former Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, who was the state's first elected African-American legislator, her son, Idaho Black History Museum Director Philip Thompson, and Boise City Councilwoman Lisa Sanchez.
Each speaker, throughout the half-hour long segment, touched on the misconception that racism is not an ongoing problem in Idaho.
Thompson said that belief may come from the small percentage of the population of the state that is made up of people of color.
"There has been such a small population so we didn’t have the deep systematic, legislative efforts statewide to keep a people disenfranchised," he said.
Buckner-Webb added, "We have not hit a critical mass."
"It is a classic misconception — people are confusing racism with acts of hostility and newsworthy stories," Strickland said.
"Racism is a feeling of superiority, and then there are acts of discrimination," he added. "Those are the acts that take place, they are not always in the paper and are almost more insidious. It takes something that is visual sometimes like a murder for people to see that this is a symptom of underlying issues."
POLICE BRUTALITY IN IDAHO
Thompson said he believes the Boise Police Department has evolved in a positive way and has attempted to take a community approach to policing. But he point out "disproportionate treatment" of black people in the Idaho criminal justice system. Black people in Idaho are over-represented in the prison population. A 2017 Idaho Department of Correction report showed that 2.6% of the state's inmates were "black or African-American," while the U.S. Census Bureau's Quick Facts from 2019 shows that black people make up only 0.9% of the state's population.
"There is still a notion of being guilty by being black," Thompson said.
As far as reforming police departments nationwide and statewide, Buckner-Webb said departments need to "take purposeful action."
"It takes intentionality, it takes looking at myself and seeing if I am treating each person I stop in the same way," Buckner-Webb said. "When I stop the black guy, do I assume something is up?"
Thompson said he is hopeful the protests will lead to a push for education and understanding among the community when it comes to race.
"I think there has been this confluence of terrible circumstances, but if we can use it properly, it might be a point that we can have some education and come out of this better than we went into it," Thompson said.
Thompson said people who do not see a problem with police brutality in the U.S. lack perspective.
"The reality of where they exist contradicts the reality of those who have been preyed upon by the police," he said. "It became a disconnect because it wasn’t keeping up with some people's reality. People are realizing these are not isolated incidents — it is a widespread mode of operation."
When Davlin asked about what Buckner-Webb hoped to see come out of the protests, she said, "I want to see a tsunami of truth telling. If you ask me something, I want to be able to take the risk to tell it to you, and for you to take a risk and understand it."