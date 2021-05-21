BOISE — After more than 35 years with Idaho Public Television, including eight as its general manager, Ron Pisaneschi is retiring.
“It has been the greatest privilege and joy to be part of the Idaho Public Television family and to lead this extraordinary organization," Pisaneschi said in a news release. "We have an amazing, talented and dedicated staff that I am honored to have had the chance to work with and lead.”
Pisaneschi said he has decided "to retire and let someone new lead the organization into an exciting future."
Pisaneschi has worked at Idaho Public Television — the state's Public Broadcasting Service (PBS) member station — since 1985. He served as director of content, director of programming, director of public information and director of marketing and development before taking the top job, general manager, in 2013.
As general manager, he oversees a staff of more than 100 full-time and part-time employees and the station's $9.2 million annual budget, financed by donations and grants ($6 million), state funds ($2.5 million) and federal funds ($635,000). Under Pisaneschi's leadership, Idaho Public Television has been one of the most-watched PBS stations, per capita, in the nation. More than 500,000 people watched Idaho Public Television each week in 2020, according to the station's annual report.
Jeff Tucker, director of content, said Pisanechi's tenure has been a benefit to public media, not just in Idaho, but nationwide.
"His work here in Idaho has been strong and his compassion shows," Tucker said in the news release. "What he’s managed to achieve over his eight years as general manager and over three decades with IdahoPTV is remarkable. His influence and expertise will be greatly missed.”
Pisaneschi said he's proud of the station enhancing its local productions, including launching "Idaho Experience," an ongoing history program. Additionally, Idaho Public Television built a new education department and embraced new technologies, including streaming services, under Pisaneschi's tenure.
The face of the organization for the last eight years, Pisaneschi highlighted local and national programs in his short, weekly program "Ron's Pick." He often visited the Idaho Statehouse, where he advocated for funding from legislators, some of whom are hostile toward public television content. The station's most recent state appropriation narrowly passed the Idaho House this year — 34 representatives voted against it.
Executive Producer and host of "Outdoor Idaho" Bruce Reichert said Pisaneschi has been a "steady, caring administrator and a stalwart supporter of our locally grown productions."
"He’s represented the agency well, especially when certain advocacy groups were willing to bend the truth to make a point," Reichert said in the news release. "And he’s warned PBS officials back east that they need to do a better job listening to the concerns of rural states like Idaho. Ron has moved the needle, and Idaho is the better for it.”
Douglas Balfour, president of the Friends of Idaho Public Television, the nonprofit that helps Idaho Public Television publicize its services and secure financial support, congratulated Pisaneschi on behalf of the organization.
“With his leadership, IdahoPTV has focused on the wonderful people and places we have in the Gem State, with local productions like Idaho Reports, Outdoor Idaho and Idaho Experience," Balfour said in the release. "Ron will be missed, but we will carry on in the tradition he established.”
Pisaneschi, who will retire June 30, or until a replacement is named, thanked his family and colleagues as well as the station's viewers and donors, the Friends of Idaho Public Television board of directors and the Idaho State Board of Education, which oversees Idaho Public Television's operations.
"I know the future is bright for this wonderful organization," he said.
The Idaho State Board of Education will form a committee to conduct a nationwide search for Pisaneschi’s replacement.