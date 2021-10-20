BOISE — Idaho’s prisons are still facing a staffing crisis, but they’ve seen turnover drop and job applications soar since moving in August to raise prison guard pay and offer signing and retention bonuses.
“In a short amount of time, we received over 270 new applications for correctional officers,” state prisons chief Josh Tewalt told lawmakers this week. “That’s really encouraging.”
Nearly two dozen new correctional officers started work this week, he said, and many more are in process.
Addressing the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which is holding its fall interim meeting at the state Capitol this week, Tewalt outlined budget requests aimed at extending the pay boosts, retention bonuses and more into next year.
“We’ve experienced a staffing crisis throughout this pandemic that reached critical levels here over the last four or five months,” he told the lawmakers. “As I sit here in front of you today, I had 210 correctional vacancies.”
The Idaho Department of Correction also is starting to experience increased vacancies among probation and parole officers, he said. “We’ve got 27 probation and parole positions that we’re trying to hire right now,” Tewalt said. “We know it’s coming.”
He’s calling for staffing changes and a $1 per hour boost in starting pay for probation and parole officers next year to $21.25 an hour, along with extending the pay increases and retention bonuses already implemented for prison guards, which so far have been covered partly with federal COVID-19 aid funds.
On Aug. 27, the prison system announced it’d increase starting pay for correctional officers from $16.75 an hour to $19. Signing bonuses of $1,500 were added for those who stay on the job for a year; retention bonuses are planned to stretch over five years.
“People are generally willing to put up with a certain amount for certain amounts of compensation,” Tewalt said. “We held the line for turnover for a long time. We did not lose significant amounts of staff for a long period of time.” But during the pandemic, he said, “It began to take its toll, and in the May-June timeframe we just saw that burnout materialize. We saw people having to take on continuing amounts of overtime … and we saw people choosing to go work elsewhere as a result.”
Prison employees are continuing to work overtime, he said, and some ancillary shifts are going unstaffed, restricting movement and activities among prisoners. Numerous staffers are filling in on shifts, from probation staff to supervisors and wardens. “It’s an all-hands-on-deck situation,” Tewalt said Wednesday.
But, he said, “There’s a difference between having an all-hands-on-deck situation with no end in sight, and knowing that the help is on the way.”
“We’re making progress,” he told JFAC.
About a third of those who apply for IDOC jobs either don’t meet the qualifications or they lose interest, he noted. But, he said, “I’ve got over 160 people that are in process right now, and we’re keeping our foot on the gas.”
“We also saw an immediate change in our retention,” he said. For staffers who were wondering if they could continue, he said, “We gave ‘em hope. … We saw an immediate decline in people who chose to separate from our agency.”
He’s proposing a $6.5 million general fund increase for security staff pay next year, impacting 1,500 employees between Probation & Parole and prisons. “This represents annualizing the salary component,” Tewalt told the budget panel. “It doesn’t cover the bonuses. We believe if we can reduce turnover, we can reduce overtime and cover the bonuses.”
Rep. Carolyn Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, told Tewalt, “I’ve been to many of your facilities, and I’ve been so impressed by the quality of your team and the tough job they choose to do.” She said particularly in rural communities like her district in north-central Idaho, “These are really great jobs for folks to have.”
Tewalt said, “Those jobs aren’t getting easier. … We are asking them to do really complex decision-making that’s geared toward helping change human behavior. I think that’s something we have to always be mindful of as we look at what we’re willing to pay them.”
He also touted staffing changes in probation and parole that include adding probation specialists and re-entry specialists along with officers.
Idaho’s prison population hit an all-time high in March of 2020, Tewalt reported, with 9,560 people sentenced to IDOC’s custody. “We were over 100% of capacity,” he said, with 1,100 state inmates housed in county jails and nearly 700 sent off to out-of-state private prisons.
That’s dropped since the pandemic hit, he said, with a decrease of about 1,000 inmates in the average daily prison population.
Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, co-chair of JFAC, asked, “How much of that is artificial? The court system has been basically shut down for about a year. ... Won’t there be a pent-up load when they start functioning again?”
Tewalt said, “We’re operating in a different landscape than we were pre-pandemic.”
Some sentencing of inmates has continued, he said. “We’ve had people sent to our custody.” But, he said, “We’ve also shortened length of stay, and done a number of things that allows us to move people through our system a little faster so we’re not artificially increasing length of stay.”
There will be inmate growth as the pandemic eases, he said. “If I’m a criminal defendant and I’m not in custody, I have no incentive to plead when I know that they’re not going to hold a jury trial.”
However, he said, “When we do experience that growth, it’s not going to be a dam breaking. It’ll be much more of a gradual increase in our population.”
As of this week, there were 8,499 inmates in custody. “That’s the first time we’ve dipped below 8,500 since June,” he said.
The department’s budget request for next year also includes staffing to operate the newly renovated and expanded East Dorm at the Southern Idaho Correctional Institution, which lawmakers approved this year and whose capacity will more than double to 152 beds; and the addition of 15 probation and parole specialists and five re-entry specialists as part of the changing approach to probation and parole staffing. In all, IDOC is requesting 47 new positions next year.
Gov. Brad Little is now reviewing budget requests from state agencies, and will present his proposed budget to lawmakers when they convene in January. It’ll then be up to JFAC to craft budget bills for each agency, which must pass both houses of the Legislature and be signed by the governor to become law.