NAMPA — Andi Gordon, former senior advertising manager at the Tampa Bay Times, has joined the Idaho Press as advertising director.
Gordon has nearly two decades' experience as a sales leader in the newspaper industry and has won numerous awards for leadership and developing sales professionals.
"I joined the Idaho Press because our strong team and private ownership are committed to producing quality content about local events, people, and issues that matter most to readers and advertisers — a rarity in today's world of media bankruptcies and consolidations," Gordon said.
Gordon will lead digital and print advertising efforts for the Idaho Press, which has grown print circulation by 40% and expanded its digital audience by 75% since expanding into Ada County in 2018. Gordon will also direct advertising for the newspaper's affiliated weeklies: Meridian Press, Kuna Melba News, Boise Weekly and Emmett Messenger Index.
“Andi is the kind of leader people want to work for," Idaho Press President and Publisher Matt Davison said. "She’s innovative, passionate, and committed to helping those around her achieve success.”
Prior to joining the Idaho Press on July 1, Gordon was the local sales manager for Cox Media in Tulsa, Oklahoma, overseeing the Cox sales force for cable television and digital media advertising. Before that, she worked in newspaper sales and advertising for 19 years, largely with the Tampa Bay Times in St. Petersburg, Florida.
Gordon earned bachelor’s degrees in finance and business management from Eckerd College and is completing a master’s degree in organizational leadership from the University of Oklahoma.
When not working, Gordon can be found playing golf, singing at church, or hiking with her dog, Lucy.