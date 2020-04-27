The Idaho Press and its weekly publications earned 46 awards and took first place in General Excellence for daily newspapers in the Idaho Press Club's Best of 2019 statewide contest.
The Latino Card, an Idaho Press podcast that launched last spring, also earned first place in General Excellence for audio. The Idaho Press swept the page design and special section categories, with its arts publication, Cavalcade, taking first place for special sections, followed by Sports Stars and Football Preview.
The Idaho Press Club, a statewide association of working journalists from all media, sponsors an annual journalism contest to recognize the best work in Idaho. Awards were announced online Saturday, and journalists across the state celebrated together online this year rather than gathering in Boise for the annual banquet, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"I'm excited to see our staff's collaborative efforts recognized — not only our daily efforts with the newspaper and website, but innovations like The Latino Card and our annual publications," Idaho Press Managing Editor Holly Beech said.
“The passion this team has for community journalism is an inspiration," Publisher and President Matt Davison said. "It has been a pleasure to watch Holly and her team exceed all expectations and deliver such an outstanding collection of local stories each and every day.”
Awards earned by the Idaho Press and its weekly publications include:
GENERAL EXCELLENCE – DAILY PRINT
1st place: Staff – Idaho Press
WEBSITE – GENERAL EXCELLENCE – DAILY
1st place: Staff – Idaho Press
REPORTER OF THE YEAR – PRINT
2nd place: Margaret Carmel – Idaho Press
GENERAL NEWS STORY – DAILY PRINT
2nd place: Rachel Spacek: “'No persons other than persons of the White Race’: Racist language remains in older homes’ documents”
SERIOUS FEATURE REPORT – DAILY PRINT
2nd place: Margaret Carmel: “In plain sight a look inside the lives of Idahoans who live in their cars”
SPORTS NEWS COVERAGE – DAILY PRINT
1st place: B.J. Rains: “After ‘embarrassing’ academic issue, Boise State’s Robert Mahone has turned things around on and off the field”
SPORTS FEATURE STORY – DAILY PRINT
2nd place: John Wustrow: “A Season Found”
SPORTS PREP STORY – DAILY PRINT
2nd place: Brandon Walton: “Motta is looking to help Kuna win its first state championship after the death of her father”
HEADLINES – DAILY PRINT
2nd place: Ashley Miller: “April showers take a rain check”
PAGE DESIGN – DAILY PRINT
1st place: Bradley Guire: “Press the Balancing Act”
2nd place: Tess Fox: “In Plain Sight”
3rd place: Tess Fox: “All those in Favor”
GRAPHICS – DAILY PRINT
2nd place: Ashley Miller: “Idaho is now collecting more data on drug use’s role in foster care placements”
3rd place: Ashley Miller: “House committee unanimously passes PTSD bill amid high rates of first responder suicide”
ARTS / ENTERTAINMENT REPORTING – DAILY PRINT
3rd place: Jeanne Huff: “Sector Seventeen: Two artists, some spray-paint and a lot of talent”
POLITICAL REPORTING – DAILY PRINT
2nd place: Betsy Russell: “Making the minimum”
3rd place: Betsy Russell: “Risch has a quiet and key role on national stage”
ELECTIONS REPORTING – DAILY PRINT
3rd place: Margaret Carmel, Erin Bamer: “Boise and Caldwell held historic runoff elections this week. What’s next?”
EDUCATION REPORTING– DAILY PRINT
2nd place: Emily Lowe: “Family who lost a son to suicide wants the conversation to reach youth”
CRIME / COURTS REPORTING – DAILY PRINT
2nd place: Tommy Simmons: “One Meridian man’s brush with mandatory minimum drug trafficking sentences”
SPECIAL SECTION- DAILY PRINT
1st place: Staff – Idaho Press – “Cavalcade 2019”
2nd place: Staff – Idaho Press – “Idaho Press Sports Stars”
3rd place: Staff – Idaho Press – “Idaho Press Football Preview”
Idaho Press weeklies
GENERAL EXCELLENCE – WEEKLY PRINT
2nd place: Intermountain Farm & Ranch – Adams Media (published in the Idaho Press every Friday)
3rd place: Meridian Press – Idaho Press
GENERAL NEWS STORY – WEEKLY PRINT
2nd place: Harrison Berry – Boise Weekly – “On Being Brave: Mascot or Mockery?”
WATCHDOG/ INVESTIGATIVE REPORT – WEEKLY PRINT
1st place: George Prentice – Boise Weekly – “Private Prison Death Fallout”
SERIOUS FEATURE REPORT – WEEKLY PRINT
1st place: Patty Bowen – Meridian Press – “Portrait of a firefighter”
2nd place: George Prentice – Boise Weekly – “Deliberate Indifference”
LIGHT FEATURE REPORT – WEEKLY PRINT
2nd place: Xavier Ward, Lauren Berry – Boise Weekly – “Behind the Pine and Into the Syndicate”
SERIES – WEEKLY PRINT
2nd place: Xavier Ward – Boise Weekly – “Salmon and Dam Breaching”
ELECTION REPORTING – WEEKLY PRINT
3rd place: Ryan Suppe – Meridian Press – “Meridian mayoral candidates take the stage”
BUSINESS REPORTING – WEEKLY PRINT
3rd place: Harrison Berry – Boise Weekly – “Grousing Over Groceries”
AGRICULTURE REPORTING – WEEKLY PRINT
2nd place: Ryan Suppe – Kuna Melba News – “The leftovers”
CRIME / COURTS REPORTING – WEEKLY PRINT
1st place: George Prentice – Boise Weekly – “The Dead of Winter”
3rd place: Ryan Suppe – Meridian Press – “Hands-free frenzy”
RELIGION REPORTING – WEEKLY PRINT
1st place: George Prentice – Boise Weekly – “Heaven Help Us”
Idaho Press photography awards:
FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY – LIGHT
1st place: Brian Myrick: “Capitol Dancer”
FEATURE PHOTOGRAPHY – SERIOUS
1st place: Brian Myrick: “Journey to Citizenship”
GENERAL NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY
2nd place: Brian Myrick: “Remember the Fallen”
SPORTS NEWS PHOTOGRAPHY
2nd place: Jake King: “Past the Keeper”
PHOTO ESSAY
2nd place: Brian Myrick: “Policing Parolees”
PHOTO PACKAGE
2nd place: Riley Bunch – Idaho Press – “Refugees Reunite”
NEWS PORTRAIT PHOTOGRAPHY
2nd place: Jake King – Idaho Press – “Wild Receiver”
Idaho Press audio awards:
GENERAL EXCELLENCE – AUDIO
1st place: Ashley Miller, Nicole Foy, Rebecca De Leon, JJ Saldana: “The Latino Card – Episode 17”
LIGHT FEATURE REPORT – AUDIO
3rd place: Ashley Miller, Nicole Foy, Rebecca De Leon, J.J. Saldana: “The Latino Card, Episode 9”
Student awards:
Boise State University senior Delaney Brassil, an intern in the Idaho Press sports department and the sports editor for BSU's student newspaper, The Arbiter, also had a strong showing.
SERIOUS FEATURE – STUDENT
1st place: Delaney Brassil – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “A Dangerous Lack of Energy”
SPORTS NEWS REPORT – STUDENT
3rd place: Delaney Brassil – The Arbiter, Boise State University – “The fight for fans”